YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to PM Modi seeking resolution to inter-State Krishna water issues

Highlighting inter-State river issues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to resolve the issues between AP and Telangana.

In a letter addressed to the PM, Jagan highlighted some of the projects across river Krishna, including Srisailam Project and Nagarjuna Sagar Project and said that there was need for just allocation of water to both States.

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which came into existence as per section 85 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 is responsible for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of such projects, as may be notified by the Central Government from time to time. As this exercise was not completed by the Central Government so far, some interim arrangement was worked out for operation and maintenance. AP and Telangana are sharing water in the ratio of 66:34 on adhoc basis by deducting minor irrigation utilisation, evaporation losses and Godavari diversions.

“Unauthorised actions”

Mentioning about “unauthorised actions of the State of Telangana” which is putting Andhra Pradesh into a disadvantage position, Jagan sought immediate resolution to the water sharing issue.

“Every day 2 TMC is being drawn by Telangana for power generation and this is putting the State of Andhra Pradesh into tremendous disadvantage position, as we will not be able to draw water through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator for drinking and irrigation needs unless +854 ft level is maintained in the reservoir,” the letter stated.

The Regulator caters to the needs of chronically drought prone areas of four Rayalaseema districts, SPSR Nellore district, Prakasam district and the drinking water supply of Chennai City.

The issue of unauthorised drawal by Telangana State was brought to the notice of the KRMB, which requested the Telangana Genco Authorities to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam Left Side Power House and follow the water release orders except in case of extreme grid exigency.

Inspite of instructions from KRMB not to draw water for power generation, Telangana is unilaterally drawing water for power generation violating the Standard Operating Protocol and agreements. Such actions of Telangana are not in the interest of good inter-State relations and is adversely affecting the interests of the lower riparian State of Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan wrote, “Your kind intervention is sought in this regard and request that direction be given to Telangana to stop illegal drawal of water for power generation without water release orders from KRMB. I request immediate action be taken by the Government of India, to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and to take over all offtakes of common reservoirs with CISF protection and safeguard the interests of the State of Andhra Pradesh.”