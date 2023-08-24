Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released ₹216 crore benefiting 2,62,169 individuals who missed the benefits of welfare schemes. The applicable period for the schemes was between December 2022 and July 2023.

Objectives

Speaking on the occasion in Amaravati, the Chief Minister said the government was taking care to ensure that no eligible person should miss the benefits of welfare schemes for any reason which was the main objective of the ‘Navratna’ welfare schemes.

“We are striving to do justice to all eligible households and individuals in the implementation of welfare schemes with transparency. The benefits are being disbursed to all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliations,’‘ Reddy said.

The amount would be directly credited to the bank accounts of people who missed the benefits under Jagananna Chedodu, YSR EBC Nestam, YSR Nethanna Nestam, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runaluand and YSR Aasara.

Beneficiaries

The government has so far spent ₹1,647 crore in four tranches extending benefits to people who missed it , despite having eligibility after the inception of the scheme in December 2021. The beneficiaries include 12,405 and 1,630 people found eligible in Jagananna Suraksha and Jaganannaku Chebudam respectively.

While 1, 49, 875 persons have been added to the pensioner’s list, Aarogyasri cards, ration cards and house site pattas are being issued to 4,327, 2,00,312 and 12,069 eligible people afresh respectively. Around 94,62,184 persons were issued different certificates after their grievances were solved in Jagananna Suraksha camps.

The number of pensioners went up to 64, 27,090 from 39 lakh in 2019, the pension also has gone up to ₹2,750 from ₹1,000, he said, adding that at present, the number of rice cards and Aarogyasri cards stand at 1, 48, 12,934 and 1,42, 15, 520 respectively.

In the last four years, 30, 84, 935 house site pattas were distributed and ₹2.33 lakh crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under DBT welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said, according to a release.