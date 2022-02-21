hamburger

AP Industries Minister M Gautham Reddy dies of heart attack

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Hyderabad, February 21 | Updated on: Feb 21, 2022
He was 50 years old

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away due to heart attack in Hyderabad on Monday morning.  The 50-year-old Minister collapsed with chest pain on Monday morning and was rushed to a  hospital but could not be revived, according to sources.

Son of former YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajamohana Reddy, Gautham Reddy had returned to Hyderabad after his visit to Dubai to participate in the Expo on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Reddy was elected to the State assembly from the ruling YSR Congress Party representing Atmakur constituency, Nellore.

Published on February 21, 2022
Andhra Pradesh
death

