AP Industries Minister M Gautham Reddy dies of heart attack

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away due to heart attack in Hyderabad on Monday morning. The 50-year-old Minister collapsed with chest pain on Monday morning and was rushed to a hospital but could not be revived, according to sources.

Son of former YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajamohana Reddy, Gautham Reddy had returned to Hyderabad after his visit to Dubai to participate in the Expo on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Reddy was elected to the State assembly from the ruling YSR Congress Party representing Atmakur constituency, Nellore.