AP kicks in job drive: Engineers among 22 lakh vying for 1.41 lakh village secretariat posts

Nearly 22 lakh job seekers will be competing to secure village secretariat posts in Andhra Pradesh as part of a first ever mega recruitment drive.

To strengthen rural administration and ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Government has released the village secretariat (Grama Sachivalayam) notification for village secretary posts in different categories. The total number of vacancies to be filled in is 1,41,576.

The notification has been dubbed as the ‘first gift’ for the unemployed in the State by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who won a massive mandate in the recently-held State Assembly polls which had hardly seen any major government recruitment since its bifurcation in 2014.

Categories

According to government data, an estimated 21.69 lakh candidates have applied for various posts under the categories, including Panchayat Secretary, Mahila Police, Welfare, Education Assistant and Ward Administrative Secretary.

Those who have completed intermediate or plus two are eligible to apply to the posts which entitle a salary of ₹15,000 per month. Candidates belonging to other States have also shown interest as 4,909 applicants are from other States.

“Though intermediate is a basis qualification, a large number of engineering graduates have applied for the posts which shows vacuum in opportunities for skilled talent. This may not be a desirous trend, of course,” a senior government official said. Salary and job security, coupled with lack of opportunities for many engineering graduates, are attractive factors.

“Even reputed global IT companies are offering ₹15,000 per month only as remuneration. A village secretary job in your own place makes a better choice,” N Siva Krishna, an engineering graduate from Guntur told BusinessLine.

Mega exercise

Officials are making elaborate arrangements to conduct the written test in phases from September 1. It will be conducted for a week in over 50,000 examination centres across the State.

State government is promising complete online-based transparency in the exam and cautioned aspirants not to fall prey to any ‘brokers’ promising jobs.