Hyderabad, October 19 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released ₹325 crore under Jagananna Chedodu benefiting over 3.25 lakh Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors benefiting ₹10,000 each.

The amount would be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Addressing a public meeting in Yemmiganur, Kurnool district, before releasing the amount, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government was implementing the programme with an aim to empower the BC communities financially.

In the last four years, the State government has spent ₹1252.52 crore under Jagananna Chedodu extending a total financial assistance of ₹40,000 to about 12.52 lakh Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors each, Reddy said.

Listing out the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said ₹2,38,000 crore was disbursed under various DBT welfare schemes, according to a release.