AP reports 107 new Covid cases, govt working on lockdown exit plan

Andhra Pradesh has reported 102 Covid-19 positive cases, 45 of which were pople who arrived from other States.
According to a government bulletin released on Friday, 9,038 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 57 from the State have been tested positive while remaining 45 were from other States, including Maharashtra and Rajasthan.
With the addition of 57 new cases, the total number of coronavirus- positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 2,157.
The recovery of patients has been steady as 60 patients were discharged since yesterday.
So far in AP, 1,252 have been cured and discharged, while 48 succumbed to the pandemic and 857 are being treated.
Kurnool continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 599, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 404 and 360 cases respectively.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to work on an exit plan from the lockdown and explore ways to keep business running for the sake of those who are dependent on them.
Strategies are being worked out to facilitate functioning of educational insitutions, restaurants and cinema halls.
