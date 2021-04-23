AP to provide Covid-19 vaccine free to all in 18-45 years age group

Andhra Pradesh Government will provide covid-19 vaccine to all in the age group of 18-45 years.

This has been decided by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting held in Amaravati on Friday.

As this would require vaccination to over 2.04 crore people, additional vaccines should be procured from the vaccine makers, the Chief Minister directed the officials.

Reddy also spoke to Krishna Ella, Managing Director, Bharat Biotech and B Parthasarathi Reddy, MD, Hetero over a phone call to seek additional vaccine supply to the State. Efforts are also on to procure all drugs required to treat covid patients,

In their briefing to the Chief Minister, officials said the State was facing shortage of oxygen. While there was a requirement of about 120 vehicles, only 64 oxygen transport vehicles were allotted to the State. The availability of oxygen was also only 50 per cent of current requirement, they said.

To contain the spread of the pandemic, the government has imposed night curfew in the state between 10 am and 5 PM.

The examinations for 10th, intermediate, degree and engineering students will be held as per the schedule with all anti-covid measures, according to a release.