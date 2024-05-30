Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd’s Q4 net profit increased 76 per cent to ₹254 crore. The company has declared a final dividend of ₹10 a share (200 per cent), taking the total dividend for 2023-34 to ₹16 a share. Q4 revenues increased to ₹4,944 crore.

For the full year 2023-24, the company’s revenues grew 15 per cent ₹19,059 crore, while net profit rose 33 per cent to ₹899 crore.

“Oncology (cancer treatment) grew very well by 20 per cent, unfortunately,” Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group CFO, Apollo Hospitals group, told businessline.

Explaining growth in the business, he said that as health insurance penetration increased in the country, more and more people came to organized healthcare providers “like us.”

Apollo has 10,035 beds of which 7,900 is owned and the rest under its management. Overall occupancy was at 65 per cent; there is potential to take it to 70+ per cent in the next few quarters, says a press release from the company.

Krishnan said that the hospital would increase the number of beds by 1,500 by FY26. The company is “on track to add 2300 beds with an investment of ₹3,400 crore in the next 3 financial years,” says the release.