‘Architecture should be rooted to local culture’

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Christopher Charles Benninger, the well-known American architect who was living in India for the last 50 years and has many an architectural masterpieces to his credit across the world, said that Indian students need not go to the US to study architecture at MIT or Harvard.
Instead, they should spend 8-9 months travelling across India to see the country’s traditional architectural marvels and the materials used for their construction. He was delivering the keynote address at the ‘Beyond Square Feet’ lecture series organised by Asset Homes in Kochi as part of the World Habitat Day.
He said that after studying architecture in the US and spending around ₹50 lakh, one would usually settle down in the US ignoring the culture of construction, which is very crucial.
He added that after the WWII, the US gave up its own traditional architecture while copying the European architecture and said that architects should make use of the local climate, materials and labour force. For example, in Pune, India’s automobile hub, steel is available in abundance and hence, we use a lot of steel in constructions.
Sunil Kumar V, MD, Asset Homes, said that in over 700 crore people of the world, more than 160 crore of them are still in need of housing. Among the economically-backward people of India, there is a dearth of 2.5 crore homes while lower income group also lacks 3 crore houses.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...