The Army has sought participation of bidders for procurement of ten low-level light weight radars (improved) under “Buy (Indian)“ category as it seeks to scale up airspace surveillance against fighter jets, copters and drones along the borders with China and Pakistan.

In the request for proposal (RFP) issued on Wednesday, the Army said intent to buy low-level light weight radars (improved) for scanning the air space, detect, track and prioritise targets (including very low radar cross section which is primary drone signature), based on threat and designate them to multiple command posts through wired or wireless communication medium.

The bids have to be submitted by December 27 and would be opened a day later to rollout the process of finalisation of procurement. Every bidder has to submit earnest money deposit amount of ₹70 lakh, along with the documents, clarified the Army.

Describing about its surveillance platform requirement, the RFP said the radar has to be compact, lightweight, 3D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) agile multiple beam system. “The Radar is characterised by its low weight and small physical footprint that allows for integration on a Tripod making the system portable. The radar has Digital Beam Forming techniques in transmission, enabling the detection of targets flying at high altitudes and long distances,” said the RFP.

The army wants the system to have a very high elevation coverage, which it insisted is a crucial in a multiple threat environment where the reaction time is very short. “The high update rate improves performance of the automatic target tracking functions, minimises reaction times and increases effectiveness of the supported weapon systems,” the Army observed.

The government is giving push to indigenously produced items through Atmanirbharat scheme giving boost to local defence companies and becomes vital during conflicts.

India’s tension with China got heightened since December 9 face off with the PLA in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh after the Army foiled attempts to unilaterally change the status quo in Yangste area. The fresh intrusion comes 26 months after Chinese troops clashed with Indian Army in Galwan of Eastern Ladakh in May of 2020.