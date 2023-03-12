The Indian Army is looking to acquire 65 remotely-operated aerial observation systems for deployment in forward areas to get data on static and dynamic inimical targets, situated beyond the visible range, for effective counter-engagement by guns and rockets.

Technically called as the “Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent)“, it’s a sensor-to-shooter link that the Army said is an operational necessity for the destruction and degradation of time-critical targets as ground-based sensors have limited surveillance depth.

The Army has sought Expression of Interest from Indian vendors for participation in the ‘Make-II Category’, which is industry-funded, for the development and procurement of 65 Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.

“Warfare in the modern days demands the ability to acquire high-value targets across the spectrum of operations and destroy them with precision with suitable firepower resources. Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) can provide a breakthrough against dynamic and static targets by realtime acquisition and precision strike,” said the Army in its EoI issued on March 10. Vendors are required to submit their queries/clarifications/amplifications in writing to this office by March 20.

The Army said the aerial surveillance platform should have an 80-100 km range for tactical surveillance, target acquisition, direction of own artillery fire and post strike damage assessment. Such platforms are ideal for Army’s mobile operations, reducing fixed-wing launch and recovery challenges while freeing troops from stationary runway constraints.

It should have an endurance of at least six hours including loiter time over the intended target area and also act as a force multiplier when used in combination with other manned and remotely piloted aircraft, stated the Army. The system will provide limited integral aerial surveillance capabilities to Commanders.

The product has to be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured, and should have a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content as per provisions of DAP 2020. Before the final product, the Army is looking at two prototypes along with a ground control station and a remote video terminal.