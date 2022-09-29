The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday said that NS Rajan, Director, August One Partners LLP, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the self-regulatory industry body.

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Marico Ltd was elected as Vice-Chairman, while Shashidhar Sinha, Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India was appointed Honorary Treasurer.

Subhash Kamath, the outgoing chairman, will now be a part of the Consultative Committee of the board, which, among other activities, mentors the new initiatives of the organisation.

Virat Tandon, Group CEO of Lintas India, and Arun Srinivas, Director, GMS India (Meta), were newly inducted onto the board at the same meeting, the statement added.

“Our thought leadership initiatives, industry reports and ASCI Academy are important pillars of taking ASCI ahead into the future. I am looking forward to advancing the agenda of the Council to rapidly increase ASCI awareness among consumers so that they engage more readily and in greater numbers, voicing their concerns, anxieties, and questions about what they experience in the form of thousands of ads per day. That number on an average in India is anywhere between 7000-10000 ads per day!,” Rajan said in a statement.

ASCI Academy, a new initiative of the self-regulatory industry body, will focus on training and awareness creation, and deep engagement with various stakeholders in the prevention of objectionable ads.

