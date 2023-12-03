In an ever evolving scenario, the Bhartiya Janta Party has established a clear lead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while Congress is leading comfortably in Telangana. In a surprise, Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close fight with the BJP leading and closely followed by Congress.

Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close contest with the BJP leading in 46 seats closely followed by Cong in 40.

On the other hand, in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling party has a comfortable lead over its rival Congress. BJP is leading in 150 assembly constituencies, whereas Cong is leading on 70 seats indicating that the pro-women election campaign of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan might be paying off.

In Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 110 assembly seats compared to Congress leading in 69 seats.

Telangana has thrown a surprise with Congress leading in 58 assembly constituencies in the southern state followed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leading in 33 seats. The Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections as well and is hopeful of a hattrick. Here, the BJP is leading in 8 seats.

Speaking to media, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the double engine sarkar strategy has worked, and the Central government’s schemes were implemented efficiently in the state. Also, the state government’s schemes such as Ladli Behen Yojana were welcomed by the citizens.

“MP has immense faith in PM Modi. The rallies and appeals by him touched the hearts of people here, and these trends are a result of that,” he added.

The counting of votes began early on Sunday with postal ballots being counted between 8am and 8.30am, followed by counting of votes through EVMs in the presence of officials and political parties’ authorised agents.