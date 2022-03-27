Aster DM Healthcare to invest ₹500 cr to set up healthcare facilities in TN

Aster DM Healthcare, UAE’s largest healthcare provider with one of the largest integrated health-care networks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Government to set up its facilities in the State.

The MoU was presented by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin, Chief, on Saturday during his visit to Dubai.

According to a press release from Aster DM Healthcare, the MoU proposed an investment of ₹500 crore to set up hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories in the State. This will help provide quality healthcare at affordable cost to the people of Tamil Nadu and generate employment for more than 3,500 people.

In India, Aster has a predominant presence in the Southern and Western States with its current investment in India at approximately ₹3,000 crore. The group recently announced collaboration with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab.