All central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments will be closed for half a day on January 22 in light of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in temple city Ayodhya on that day.

An order to this effect was issued by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions here on Wednesday.

The offices will be closed till 2.30 pm on January 22, it added.

The Ram Lalla Pran Prathishta at Ayodhya refers to the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Rama in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The ‘Ram Lalla Pran Prathishta’ ceremony began in Ayodhya on Tuesday and the seven-day ceremony will reach its finale on January 22 with the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the new temple in Ayodhya. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit