Bank unions urge Kerala government to close branches in triple lockdown areas

She wanted to become a pilot but history willed otherwise
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
United Forum of Bank Unions has urged the Kerala Chief Minister to close bank branches functioning in triple lockdown areas and containment zones so as to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The government should also take into account the practical difficulty being faced by customers and employees to reach the branches, said CD Josson, convenor, UFBU.
He charged that the administration in several districts is least bothered about the functioning of bank branches in the pandemic-induced situation and are forcing branches to function with normal working hours even in containment zones. Such orders assume significance at a time when the Government is asking the common man to remain at home and come out only if essential, he said.
In the initial orders, banks were included in the list of offices to be closed. Later the order was modified so that banks are to function with minimum staff, he said adding that almost all other offices are closed in containment zones and banks are the only exception.
According to him, SLBC advisories as well as the State government orders issued so far compel banks to function with a full complement of staff with full working hours extending all types of activities. This naturally increases the footfall in the branches, thereby causing great risk to employees as well as customers.
UFBU requested the authorities to issue necessary instructions and keep the bank branches open from 10 am to 2 pm throughout the State with 33 per cent workforce on a rotation basis as also to declare Saturdays as holidays till the situation improves.
Bank employees were exempted from Covid anti-body test. The Union had been representing the same and recently SLBC communicated that bank employees are also included in the random tests. The direction is yet to see the light of the day, he said.
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...