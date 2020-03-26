MHA issues guidelines on handling Covid-19 dead patients

As Kashmir registered the first death due to coronavirus, the guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have strongly stressed that there should be no bathing, kissing, hugging and reciting of verses for dead people. The guidelines also stated that the body would be transported in a secured bag to avoid the coronavirus infection from further spreading, as per the agency report.

The local health experts suggested that the grave of the person should be dug eight feet deep instead of six feet.

MHA guidelines read: “The body of the person should be transported in a secured bag and the vehicle in which he will be transported has to be decontaminated by the trained staff who should be wearing N-95 masks and protective equipment.”

Islamic Scholars of various schools of thought have also come together and maintained that medical science could not be ignored and whatever directions there are in the guidelines need to be followed. A scholar mentioned in the Kashmir News Observer report said: “As far the funeral of the person is concerned, only family members should participate in the funeral and burial after wearing the protection kit.”

The death of the elderly man on Thursday in Srinagar is the first recorded death in the Valley due to the novel coronavirus, as per media reports. The man also had a medical history of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Dr Naveed, Head of Department, at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar, told KNO that no one from the family would be allowed to go closer to the body and if someone from the family wants to see the face, he/she has to wear a full protective gear.