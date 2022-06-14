BCCI increases monthly pension of former players, umpires

The Board of Control for Cricket in India — BCCI — announced a hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and former umpires.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement, “It is extremely important the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of.”

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, tweeted, “Around 900 personnel will avail this benefit and close to 75 per cent of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100 per cent rise.”

According to a PTI report, the first-class cricketers who retired before 2003 and are getting ₹22,500 will now get ₹45,000. Other players who received ₹15,000 will now get ₹30,000. The former Test players who get ₹37,500 will now get ₹60,000, and those with a ₹50,000 pension will get ₹70,000. The women internationals who got ₹30,000 will receive ₹52,500.

Ganguly added, “The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution.”

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said, "Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires.