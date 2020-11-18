Bigcartkerala.com ties up with Supplyco

Online distribution platform bigcartkerala.com launched during the lockdown period has completed 25,000 deliveries during the last six months and is planning to expand its reach from within the central parts of Kerala to the rest of the State.

Launched by woman entrepreneur Joyce Sajan, bigcartkerala.com had initially sought to deal in vegetable and fruit items by tying up with the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK).

The online platform made it into the big league recently by roping in the public sector Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), which carries out market intervention activities on behalf of the State government, a spokesperson said here. The normal discount of 5-10 per cent that Supplyco grants to customers would be made available by the platform, too.

This apart, the Thiruvananthapuram-based company would also ship in meat, fish, bakery and dairy products; a range of products normally featured on the retail shelves in the open market; and even lifestyle and home appliances to the doorstep at competitive rates. Orders can also be placed also on 89217-31931 via WhatsApp.