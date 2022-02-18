BioAsia 2022: Bill Gates to speak on global health care system, Covid-19

BioAsia — Telangana’s flagship annual biotech conference slate — will include a fireside chat between Bill Gates, Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, and IT, Government of Telangana.

The two-day conference will begin on Feb 24, 2022.

Bill Gates and the Minister will touch upon a range of themes including the Covid-19 pandemic, learnings during the past two years, emerging healthcare trends, and what can to be done to strengthen the global healthcare system going forward among others.

Gates would also talk about the milestones achieved by the global partnership and the road ahead. With this year’s conference theme being ‘Future Ready’, the focus of the chat will be on new approaches and capabilities that can equip the world, and the role of stakeholders, including government, industry, etc.

The 19 th edition of BioAsia, which will be held vittually this year, will also have other experts including Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, and Geoffrey S. Martha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Medtronic among others, accordring to a release.

“We are delighted that Gates will join the 19 th BioAsia. We are happy to virtually host the leaders of the largest healthcare company, largest medical technologies company, among other influential thought leaders. This serves as testimony to the increasing reputation and influence of the event on a global scale among the health and technology communities” Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director Life Sciences, Government of Telangana, said in a release.