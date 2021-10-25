Biological E.’s Covid vaccine likely to be ready by Nov end

India is going to have yet another indigenously made vaccine by the end of November. Biological E., which is working on Covid-vaccine Corbevax, said it will complete all the Phase 2, 3 studies and submit the data to the regulator.

“All the studies will be completed by the end of November. We expect the licence (for commercial rollout),” Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E. Limited.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event where the company received a funding of $50 million from the US Government’s International Development Finance Corporation, she said the licence for children would follow one month later. She said the company will have the capacity to produce one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Covid-19, for which it received a manufacturing licence, it has capacity of 600 million.

“We would like to scale this up depending on the market dynamics. We will be happy to scale up the capacity to produce 2 billion doses, if necessary,” she said.

Global tie-up

The company received funding of $50 million from the DFC to expand its Covid vaccine production capacities.

The two sides signed an agreement in this regard on Monday. The doses produced would be shipped to the countries in need of them.

This investment is part of the DFC’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative that is aimed at tackling the pandemic and strengthening health resilience in developing countries.“DFC’s partnership with Biological E. will support capacity for production of more than one billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022 for India and developing countries,” David Marchick, Chief Operating Officer of DFC, has said.