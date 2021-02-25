BITS campuses tide over Covid-19 blues, get handsome placements for 2020-21

Despite the pandemic constraints and overall slowdown, placements at BITS Pilani’s three campuses for 2021 batch have been on a par with that of last year and there is time yet till April.

BITS could place 1,947 students against 1,961 of last year same period, across its campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The institute is confident that the shortfall will easily be bridged as the placement will continue till April 2021.

There is a 9.6 per cent hike in the median CTC (Cost to Company) which stood at ₹15.6 lakh (₹14.3 lakh). The average CTC saw a 8.14 per cent growth at ₹18.05 lakh as compared to ₹16.7 lakh last year.

With Covid-19 driving up business activity in the online space, companies offering positions in latest technologies such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and Cybersecurity grew significantly.

BITS holds its placement cycle in two phases; approximately half the final year batch goes in August, and the rest in January. “Both seasons of 2020-21 have been aggressive in terms of quality with major brands recruiting. The placements in IT, Electronics and Analytics sectors have been as robust as they have been every year,” says G Balasubramanian, Chief Placement Officer – India & Dubai for BITS.

In the second cycle of placements which began in January 2021 a total of 1,498 students of various undergraduate streams - principally engineering and pharmacy, have registered. Out of these, 173 students have received pre-placement offers from internships from global majors like Salesforce, LinkedIn, Adobe.

IT biggies such as SAP Labs, VMWare, ServiceNow, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Alphonso and F5 Networks were among the top firms offering these pre-placement internships, with Alphonso offering the highest CTC at ₹37 lakh per annum.

National and international banks like Citibank, Wells Fargo, Development Bank of Singapore, RBL, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and HSBC also hired for IT-based positions.

Dubai based international retail giant the Landmark Group has given three international offers to Pilani students. Similarly, after a gap of two years, GAIL, the Maharatna took four students. In the FMCG sector, companies like L’Oréal, HUL, Mondelez and Reckitt Benckiser have offered leadership and general management roles.

Consulting and product management positions were in demand among engineering students as companies like the Boston Consulting Group, Bain Capability Network, Ernst & Young, Indus Insights, Flipkart, Dalberg, KPMG and Deloitte offered handsome jobs. Further, PwC hired 27 from the Pilani campus. Bain Capability Network has recruited 24 students across three campuses this year. .