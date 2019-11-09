BJP hails Ayodhya verdict; says it will set the tone for peace and unity

The BJP termed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute “landmark” and said the judgement represents views of all sections of the society. BJP working president JP Nadda said the verdict will strengthen the tradition of peace, unity and goodwill.

Thanking the judges for a “decisive and time-bound decision” Nadda said people have kept the social, cultural and spiritual fabric of the country intact. “The BJP appeals to the countrymen to welcome the decision wholeheartedly and set an example to save the invaluable legacy of equality, social harmony and peace without paying any attention to rumours. This decision has given a clear message that we are united and the roots of democracy in India are very strong,” Nadda said in the statement.

He said the decision will end all disputes related to this matter and India will continue to grow stronger on the principles of unity along with its cultural heritage. “The Bharatiya Janata Party has always been committed to the construction of the Ram temple. From Palampur resolution till date, BJP has played a positive role on this issue and performed all its responsibilities. It is a matter of great satisfaction for us that Lord Rama's temple issue has been resolved during the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whenever the history of the country will be re-written, this tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre will be written in golden letters,” he claimed.