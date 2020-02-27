BJP leader threatens to intervene in Presidential elections of US on Twitter; deletes the tweet later

A senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party threatened the United States (U.S) that India would be “compelled” to intervene in the United States (US) Presidential elections.

BJP leader B L Santosh tweeted: “How much ever neutral we wish to be, you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections. Sorry to say so…But you are compelling us."

This came after US Democrat leader Bernie Sanders condemned President Trump for not speaking against the Delhi violence.

The tweet, which was later deleted, threatened US opposition Democrats that the BJP-allied groups in the US would strike a campaign against them the same way they did in the UK against the Labour Party in the last election.

Santosh’s tweet came as a response to Bernie Sanders’ tweet in which the presidential candidate wrote: “Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.”

However, Sanders criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies on many occasions. This includes writing an op-ed for the Houston Chronicle on Trump-Modi joint rally in Houston last September making a reference to Kashmir.

Sanders addressed the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston last year and said that he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Kashmir. He also asked the US government to "speak out boldly" in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution to resolve the issue.

Earlier this week, Sanders’ Foreign Policy adviser Indian-American Representative Ro Khanna had also mentioned that it’s not the India of the eleventh century. He said to the media: “Any effort to undermine India’s conception as a pluralistic democracy and go back to the medieval ages will not be in India’s interest.”

Last year, the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom launched a campaign against the Labour Party after Jeremy Corbyn extended their support to pro-freedom sentiments in Kashmir. BJP asked British-Indians to vote for the Conservative Party, and against the Labour Party for its resolution criticizing the decision to nullify Article 370.

Labour Party lost to Conservative Party and Boris Johnson became the Prime Minister of the UK in December last year.