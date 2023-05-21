After a humiliating defeat in the State, the BJP is back to the drawing board and is in the process of an internal organizational rejig. The party is likely to replace its State chief and is also recalibrating its choices for the opposition leader position as apprehensions over Basavaraj Bommai’s ability and appeal loom within the party, according to sources.

BJP lost the Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress on May 13 as the party could only win in 66 of the 224 assembly constituencies. While high anti-incumbency has been the major rationale for the loss, Bommai’s lack of appeal to retain the Lingayat voter base, BL Santosh’s influence in ticket distribution strategy and the party’s inability to study the ground reality, have been the top reasons listed.

In the aftermath of the loss, the party will be replacing Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, according to sources. In August 2019, Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha representative from Dakshina Kannada, was appointed State unit President for a three-year tenure. His tenure was extended given the elections. Recently, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, too, hinted at the same and said that the national leaders will take a decision on the post.

Discussions under way

Sources have also noted that intense discussions are under way internally, on who the opposition leader should be with a large section against Basvaraj Bommai being nominated to it. Party leaders demand a hardline Hindutva face like Basavaraj Yatnal or a Lingayat leader like BY Vijayendra, the son of Yediyurappa to be selected for the post.

Bommai, perhaps, will be compensated by the party leaders in the Centre, by giving a position in the central cabinet. The ex-Chief Minister, however, is not keen on shifting the focus of this career, people in the know of the development said. Another leader that is being pacified by the center is V Somanna, the leader who lost both the seats — Chamrajnagara and Varuna — he contested after giving up the Govindraj Nagar seat, where he was sure of winning. According to sources, he will be given a position in the legislative council.

Political analyst Sandeep Shastri, said, “There has to be a fall guy for the defeat, and the former CM and State Chief are the easiest targets. If these changes will have an effect or not will depend on the performance of the new leaders that fill in the position.”

He added that the party, for both the positions could look at a Lingayat face or a backward caste leader from the coastal areas. The positions will probably filled by leaders who have no association with the government, which would ensure that the attacks on the ruling party are less intensive and more issues are being talked about. Choosing the hardline Hindutva push route may also not be much fruitful as that push hasn’t worked in the State so far, Shastri said.

