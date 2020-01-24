BJP to carpet-bomb Capital with 9,800 meetings in 14 days

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
Pitted against a development-centric campaign by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP in Delhi is leaning heavily on its organisational muscle and Hindutva, especially banking on communal mobilisation in the wake of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, to improve on its dismal tally of just three seats in the 70-member Assembly.
The BJP does not have a chief ministerial candidate against Arvind Kejriwal who, in different opinion polls, has emerged as the most popular choice for the post. The party’s campaign is thus being chiefly organised by the central leadership with both Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda holding rallies and padyatras through the city. Simultaneously, all Delhi MPs, including the Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari, are involved in ‘carpet-bombing’ the city with a staggering 700 small and large meetings in a day.
Union Minister Prakash Javdekar, who has been given the charge of election campaign in Delhi, told BusinessLine that in the 14 days left for campaigning, the BJP would have conducted over 9,800 meetings.
“We are working in a focussed manner. Every day, there will be 700 small and large meetings in the city. The party cadre is enthused. We are confident of forming government in Delhi,” said Javdekar. While Javdekar talked about regularisation of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, a move set afoot by the Centre last year, and other development measures, the party’s campaigners and other leaders have focused mostly on Hindutva issues and anti-CAA protests.
The BJP has accused AAP and Congress of speaking “Pakistan’s language” in their criticism of the CAA. At public meetings in different parts of the Capital on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the AAP and the Congress are stoking riots in the city by misleading people on the CAA. He also talked about Ram temple, repeal of Article 370 and the Centre’s stringent measures against those “who raise anti-India slogans”.
Kapil Mishra, a BJP candidate from Model Town and a popular campaigner, likened the Delhi polls to an India-versus-Pakistan match in a series of communal tweets. The Election Commission on Friday asked Twitter to remove the controversial tweets. The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a showcause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency.
“We took cognisance of the tweet, and wrote to EC last night seeking its removal. The EC then asked Twitter to remove his tweet. The tweet is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, so we have taken action,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said. “We have also issued a showcause notice to Kapil Mishra,” he said.
The tweets were, however, in sync with the main theme of the BJP’s campaign in Delhi. “Kejriwal has run away with the freebies narrative. We will have to work on the Hindutva pitch,” an RSS sympathiser told BusinessLine.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...