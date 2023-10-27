The much-anticipated grand finale of the 20th edition of the businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023 is set to take place in Mumbai on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the BSE. The event is presented by JK Tyre Range Series in partnership with BSE and is one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships.

Open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA candidates, and students from leading Indian B-schools, participants have the chance to win up to ₹1.5 lakh in prize money. The first prize is ₹75,000, the second prize is ₹50,000, and the third is ₹25,000. Over 6,000 participants joined the initial online shortlisting round, and the event aimed to select the top six contenders from six cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The contestants in the grand finale include Sethu Madhavan from Capgemini, Abhinav Dhar from TMIPL, R. Jayakanthan from TCS, Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Siddharth Sankar Rout from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and Rohan Khanna from Barclays.

Quiz enthusiasts can watch the live streaming of the grand finale on October 29 from 11 am by visiting https://bit.ly/BLQFN23

The event sponsors are JK Tyre Ranger Series as the title partner and BSE as an associate partner. Other associate partners include SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens, with News X as the TV partner.