BL corporate quiz championship is back!

Are you a corporate genius waiting to be identified? Then this is for you. BusinessLine is back with the 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships.

The Cerebration Quiz is open for business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

Registration for the quiz is open and will remain so till July 22 where participants will be asked to answer 25 questions to qualify for the regional round. Top six contestants from each city will compete in the virtual regional finals from July 31 to August 15. On August 28, winners of the regional finals from six cities will battle it out for the coveted title at an on-ground event in Mumbai.

Winners will take home a prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (First Prize ₹75,000, 2nd Prize ₹50,000, 3rd Prize ₹25,000).