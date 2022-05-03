Blackfrog Technologies opens medical device manufacturing unit in Manipal

Blackfrog Technologies Pvt Ltd — a Manipal-based start-up developing patented technologies to improve immunisation supply chains — has opened its medical device manufacturing facility in Manipal.

Inaugurating the facility , Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru, said the establishment of a 1500-unit per month capacity medical device manufacturing facility within six years after graduation by a start-up, co-founded by two engineers, is commendable.

He spoke about the larger role cold chain technologies will play in delivering quality healthcare.

Founded by Mayur Shetty and Donson D’Souza, Blackfrog has been deploying its vaccine transport systems — Emvolio (the portable medical grade refrigerator of the start-up) — across India in close coordination with the National Health Mission.

A statement said Emvolio is compliant with European standards, and Blackfrog’s new manufacturing plant is in adherence with ISO 13485 standards of manufacturing medical devices.

Speaking on the occasion, Neeta Rao, Senior Health Lead, USAID India, mentioned the partnership with Blackfrog Technologies would take the Emvolio cold chain technology to the African continent.

Manish Diwan, Head (Strategy Partnership and Entrepreneurship Development) of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council , New Delhi; Sapna Poti, Director of Strategic Alliances at PSA Office, Government of India; HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE); Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE; and Cdr Anil Rana, Director of Manipal Institute of Technology, were present on the occasion.

Blackfrog is supported by MAHE incubators, and funded by the Department of Science and Technology of Government of India, BIRAC, Venture Centre Pune, CCAMP Bengaluru, Social Alpha, and USAID-supported SAMRIDH.