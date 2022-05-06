BLive launches Pune’s first multi-brand EV experience store

Plans to open 20+ multi-brand stores in the coming year.

India’s fastest growing multi-brand EV platform, BLive, opened its first EV experience store in Pune, Maharashtra. The store offers a wide range of products for personal mobility and businesses. Through the store, BLive aims to promote sustainable mobility to its customers by showcasing multiple brands of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), electric bicycles (e-bikes) and electric delivery vehicles, all designed and manufactured by Indian brands.

The new store will also have an in-house quick service kiosk, battery swap facilities and EV charging infrastructure.

The press statement issued by the company states that Pune is a dense market for two-wheelers. BLive aims to assist residents and businesses to experience and learn more about electric vehicles before they consider making the switch. They also plan to open 20+ multi-brand stores in the coming year.

Samarth Kholkar, co-founder, BLive, said, “With the launch of the multi-brand EV retail concept, BLive is accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. We want to create awareness, drive accessibility and affordability of EVs to enable consumers to switch to electric. BLive is connecting Indian customers with multiple brands on the BLIve platform by setting up a one-stop shop for all consumer needs. The BLive Experience Stores, which will soon be live across 100+ locations in India, will help consumers experience and buy their choice of EVs.”