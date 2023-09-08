Freshey’s, the ready-to-cook brand of BrandsNext, announced its foray into the Indian bread category with the launch of Malabar Parota and Whole Wheat Chapati. In April, Chennai-based food and agtech start-up WayCool Foods launched BrandsNext as a separate entity to focus exclusively on the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business. BrandsNext is the umbrella company for WayCool’s FMCG brands such as Madhuram (rice and pulses brand), Kitchenji (dals, staples and spices brand) and Freshey’s (ready to cook products from batter to value-added products). Commenting on the latest launch, BP Ravindran, CEO, BrandsNext, said the ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook sector is growing at 16 per cent as consumers are increasingly seeking convenience. “With the launch of Parota and Chapati , we aim to address the specific needs of our customers, who seek viable options with restaurant-like taste and quality.” The company said the products will be available in SKUs of 400 gm and 550 gm across 2,000 retail outlets in Chennai.

