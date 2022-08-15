BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz 2022: Mumbai, New Delhi rounds done, grand finale ahead

After four gruelling rounds, Pattabiraman of HCL Technologies emerged as the winner of the Mumbai round of BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz 2022 with 54 points. Pranav Hari (Boston Consulting Group) came second with 45 points and Lucky Kaul from IIM Ahmedabad finished third with 39 points.

Some of the interesting questions posed in the Mumbai regional round include: The first time this was awarded was in 1926. In 1936, the 3-tier of “unanimous collegiate” system was introduced. And in 2005 it reached America. Which loss-making publication is being talked about, that the parent company describes as ‘it remains an unrivalled vehicle for promoting our brand and its premium positioning?’. The correct answer was Michelin Guide introduced by French tyre maker Michelin.

New Delhi round

The six contestants at the New Delhi regional round also faced some riveting questions. Since a major announcement a few days back, Noble Textile, one of the largest textile manufacturing units in Assam, have been working tirelessly to provide 80 lakh units of a certain product, which are available for Rs. 18 each. What are they making? The correct answer was the Indian national flags for Har Ghar Tiranga.

Rohan Khanna of Barclays emerged the winner of the New Delhi round with 51 points, followed by Jyotish Kalita (Government of Assam) and Ayush Awasthi (E&Y) at second and third places with 49 points and 26 points respectively.

BusinessLine Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan delivered the welcome address at Mumbai and New Delhi regional rounds along with Beena Vaheed, FGM Delhi, Union Bank of India and Manoj Kumar, FGM Mumbai, Union Bank of India. Ajay Poonia was the quiz master for the event.

In its 19 th edition this year, BusinessLine’s Cerebration Quiz is one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships. It is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

Winners from the Mumbai and New Delhi regional rounds as well as winners of earlier regional rounds held in Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai and Bengaluru will fight it out at the grand finale for the coveted title at an on-ground event to be held in Mumbai.

Winners of the finale will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, second ₹50,000, and third prize ₹25,000).

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics is the Associate partner.