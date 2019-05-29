Can tax authorities arrest individuals for GST evasion? Supreme Court to examine the matter

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The Supreme Court agreed to examine the powers of tax authorities to arrest an individual for GST evasion saying that different High Courts have taken divergent views on the issue and it was necessary to clarify the position in law.
A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose issued notice on the Centre’s plea against the Bombay High Court verdict which had granted protection from arrest to certain individuals in some Goods and Services Tax evasion cases.
“Issue notice returnable in four weeks. As different High Courts of the country have taken divergent views in the matter, we are of the view that the position in law should be clarified by this court. Hence, the notice,” the bench said.
The court said that at this stage it would not like to interfere with the pre-arrest bails granted to these individuals by the Bombay High Court.
“However, we make it clear that the High Courts while entertaining such request (protection from arrest) in future, will keep in mind that this Court by order dated May 27...had dismissed the special leave petition filed against the judgement and order of the Telangana High Court in a similar matter, wherein the High Court of Telangana had taken a view contrary (refused to grant protection from arrest) to what has been held by the High Court in the present case,” the bench said.
The bench listed the batch of petitions before a three-judge bench to decide the question of law on the power of arrest.
The top court had on May 27 dismissed a plea challenging the Telangana High Court verdict which had said that a person can be arrested by the authority concerned in cases of GST evasion.
On April 18, the Telangana High Court had said it was not inclined to grant relief against arrest to petitioners who had approached it challenging the summons issued by Superintendent (Anti-Evasion) of the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and invocation of penal provisions under the law.
The High Court had delivered the verdict which dealt with a batch of petitions filed by some private companies, its top officials and others. The government had told the High Court that the petitioners before it were allegedly involved in incorporating several partnership firms and had claimed input tax credit on the basis of certain invoices, without there being any actual physical receipt of goods.
It had alleged that the fraudulent input tax credit claimed by them was to the tune of Rs 224.05 crore.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor