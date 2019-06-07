Centre extends last date for applying for CVC posts till June 17

Bye-bye business, says Ma
The Centre has for the third consecutive time extended the last date for applying for the top posts in the anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission due to “lack of response” from eligible candidates, officials said Friday.
The Personnel Ministry had in March end initiated the process of filling up the posts of central vigilance commissioner and vigilance commissioner.
The last date for sending application to the ministry was May 1, which was first extended to May 22 and then till June 6, it said in an order.
The date is further extended to June 17, the ministry said.
Incumbent Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin demit offices this month after completing their tenure.
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) consists of a central vigilance commissioner and two vigilance commissioners. Former chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sharad Kumar is the other Vigilance Commissioner.
“There are not sufficient number of applications received by the government. The extension in the last date has been given to allow more people to apply for the posts,” a senior government official said.
Those interested have been asked to write a 300 word write-up to indicate their suitability for the post and send application to the Personnel Ministry, according to the order.
Central vigilance commissioner and vigilance commissioner shall hold office for a term of four years from the date on which he or she enters upon his or her office or till he/she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, it said.
“All the applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field,” the ministry’s order said.
A central vigilance commissioner or vigilance commissioner is appointed from persons who have been or are in an all India services (IAS, IPS and IFoS) or in any civil service of the Union or in a civil post having knowledge and experience in the matters relating to vigilance, policy making and administration including, police administration, among others, it said.
Besides, a person who has held office or is holding office in a corporation established by or under any central Act or a government company owned or controlled by the central government and persons who have expertise and experience in finance including insurance and banking, law, vigilance and investigations are also eligible for the appointments.
These persons must have held or is holding the position of chairman, managing director or chief executive officer of a Schedule-A central public sector enterprise and have served as a whole time director on the board for a period of at least three years are eligible to apply, the Personnel Ministry said.
