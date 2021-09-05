News

Centre rushes team to Kerala after a Nipah death case in the State

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 05, 2021

The Centre has advised to search for active cases in the family, families and areas with similar topography like Malappuram, to trace active contacts

The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala, which will be reaching Sunday to provide technical support to the State where a case of Nipah has been detected in the Kozhikode district, the Health Ministry has said. A suspected case of Nipah, a 12-year-old boy was reported on Friday, who was hospitalised, passed away on Sunday morning.

The Centre has advised to search for active cases in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography, especially in Malappuram, to trace active contact for any contacts during the past 12 days. It also advised for strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

It may also be recalled that in 2018 , there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

Nipah Virus
Kerala
