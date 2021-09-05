Nipah strikes Kerala again; 12-year-old dies

Nipah fever has struck Kerala for a third time after 2018 and 2019, when a 12-year-old boy has died in Kozhikode this (Sunday) morning after having been confirmed a positive case.

The patient had developed fever for four days and went to different hospitals. A general alert has been declared in Kozhikode.

Health Minister Veena George confirmed the development this (Sunday) morning and said that all three samples taken from the patient had confirmed the infection.

A three-km neighbourhood around the house of the diseased has been closed for traffic but the government said there is no need for panic.

Covid burden in Kozhikode

The development has come as bolt from the blue for Kozhikode district which is already fighting an unrelenting transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The district has been consistently recording 3,000 to 4,000 Covid cases on a daily basis and hospitals are witnessing a steady stream of incoming patients.

Belonging to the interior of Kozhikode, the boy had initially developed feverishness. With no signs of improvement, he was admitted to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode city and later shifted to a private hospital with high fever, suspected brain encephalitis and vomiting and slipped into a coma.

He was on ventilator support for the past six days. It was at this stage that doctors attending chose to send his samples to the virology laboratory in Pune which confirmed their worst fears. The results were available on Saturday night itself, but the Health Department confirmed only on Sunday morning.

Primary contacts traced

The primary contacts have been traced since, unlike Covid, Nipah spreads only through closest contact with the patient. The Health Minister said that it was late on Saturday night that test results from National Virology Institute, Pune, had confirmed Nipah virus in all three samples of the diseased patient.

The State Health Department had convened an emergency meeting late on Saturday night itself and has prepared an emergency action plan to deal with the situation in Kozhikode. A state of heightened alert has been sounded in the neighbouring districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram as well, sources said.

Parents, kin under watch

The Health Department has put the parents and other relatives of the patient under close watch for any signs of infection. No one has shown any symptoms so far, sources said. The department is also trying to identify the source of the latest spread of the virus infection.

It was in May 2018 that Kerala had its first tryst with Nipah fever, also the first time it was detected in South India. Of the 23 cases identified then, only two had survived. Strong public health action had helped contain the spread. The virus returned in 2019 in Ernakulam, but the lone case survived.