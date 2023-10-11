The Centre will give a special push to Indian pharma exports to Japan in the upcoming investment and trade promotion road show to be held from October 25 to 27 in Tokyo.

The roadshow will be led by the Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal to promote India as an attractive investment destination and to promote Indian products in Japan. “In this context, pharmaceuticals and biomedical-related sectors have been identified as potential sectors for trade promotion in consultation with our Mission Japan,’‘ R Uday Bhaskar, Director-General, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) told businessline.

After the US and China, Japan is the third largest pharma market in the world, and would offer huge potential for Indian drug exporters, the Pharmexcil DG said. Pharmaexcil also asked its members to participate in the B2B meetings scheduled to be held on October 25.

India’s pharma exports to Japan stood at $247.50 million in 2022-23, with a growth rate of 3.79 percent compared to the previous financial year, Ravi said.

