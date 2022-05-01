hamburger

News

Centre urges states to take precautions against heat related illnesses

BL New Delhi Bureau | New Delhi, May 1 | Updated on: May 01, 2022
A mirage appears on Rajpath as a heatwave swept across New Delhi on April 07, 2022, with the maximum temperature at the Capital’s base station, Safdarjung Observatory, hitting the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time this year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A mirage appears on Rajpath as a heatwave swept across New Delhi on April 07, 2022, with the maximum temperature at the Capital’s base station, Safdarjung Observatory, hitting the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time this year, according to the India Meteorological Department. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Daily heat illness related surveillance reports to be shared with the National Centre for Disease Control

With several parts of  India experiencing its hottest summer ever, the Centre has urged states and union territories to review their healthcare arrangements and prepare for heat-related illnesses caused by the ongoing temperature fluctuations. 

In a letter to the state government, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, has asked that there be be availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and necessary equipments, sufficient drinking water and “continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas”. 

Also Read
Hottest April in 122 years for northwest, central India: IMD

Speaking of disseminating the National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses across all districts, “for effective management of cases of heatwave”, Bhushan said, from March 1, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses has been initiated under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme in all states and districts.

Daily surveillance reports are to be shared with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The daily heat alerts shared by the India Meteorological Department and NCDC with states indicate forecast of heatwave for next three to four days, and can be  shared “promptly at district/health facility level(s)” . 

The dos and don’t shared by the Ministry include staying hydrated, and covered, not going out between 12 noon and 3 PM, avoiding alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drink in large quantities, among others. 

Published on May 01, 2022
weather
weather science
weather news
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you