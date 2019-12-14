CEO Reading List: December 14, 2019

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
The FM and CEA on Friday made a presentation on measures so far taken to boost consumption, investment and capital flows in the economy.
The Centre also sweetened up the partial credit guarantee scheme to help banks bail out NBFCs.
What does the Boris Johnson win mean for Brexit?
Rating agencies have begun to caution about downgrades after the recent slowdown in GDP growth numbers. S&P was the latest to warn of a downgrade, sending government bond yields to 6.76%.
Does the Citizenship Amendment Bill create more problems than it is solving? An analysis of it.
The Personal Data Protection Bill, referred to the House panel, gives the government too much discretionary power to dig into your data, argues this oped.
New amendments to the IBC prevent acquirers of stressed assets from paying for the sins of defaulting promoters before them.
The government wants to trim logistics costs to raise India’s competitiveness. How? With Rs 100 lakh crore investment and a new National Logistics Policy.
In recent months, analysts have interpreted India’s slumping electricity consumption as yet another sign of the slowdown. But is the correlation real? And is there causation? Not really, says this analysis.
Did cultural blind spots trip up Titan’s Namma Tamilnadu campaign? Yes, it did.
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
