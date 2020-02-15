CEO’s Reading List February 15

Missed all the important economy news this week because you were jet-setting? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s most interesting stories on the subject from the past week.

In a bind

Last we heard, India’s leading telcos were boxed into a tight corner by the department of telecom asking companies to clear their Rs 1.47 lakh crore AGR dues by midnight on Friday, DoT was responding to a SC order.

DoT asks telecommunication companies to clear dues before midnight

Brace for more….

So, another telecom tariff hike is inevitable…

AGR fallout: Telecom tariff may go up by 20-25%

Tax amnesty

The norms for the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme for one-time settlement of income tax dues were cleared by the Cabinet this week

Vivad se Vishwas Bill changes cleared by Cabinet; to include DRT cases

Temporary spike

CPI inflation which hit 7.59 per cent for January will cool on arrivals, the CEA believes.

Retail inflation likely to moderate by July: CEA

Broken chain

The electronics industry was the latest to join the chorus on China’s coronavirus interrupting its supply chain.

Electronics industry fears supply disruptions, production cuts, price rise due to Coronavirus

New speedbump

It is also expected to deal a blow to the already sluggish auto industry.

Coronavirus spread to shrink India auto production by 8.3% in 2020: Fitch

Setting the record straight

The Income Tax department took to Twitter to clarify points in the Prime Minister’s speech at a conference that critiqued India’s still small tax base, providing new data on professionals filing returns.

Only 2,200 professionals in India disclosed annual income above ₹1 crore

All set

The CBDT has notified the forms for availing of the lower corporate tax regime announced in September.

CBDT notifies forms for avail lower corporate taxes

Flexible on changes

The FM has said she’s open to changes in budget proposals based on feedback from industry. The impact of dividend taxation on REITs/Invits were the context.

Open to bringing tweaks to budget and take steps beyond it, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Walking a tightrope

The TN government managed to keep its fiscal deficit within check but reported a runaway revenue deficit in its Budget for the coming year.

Despite swelling revenue deficit, Tamil Nadu presents a tax-free Budget

Drumming up sales

Is the slowdown prompting corporates to double down on ads? These numbers suggest so.

Advertising expenditure soars from Rs 60,908 cr to Rs 67,603 cr: Report

Preparing for IPO

In a BL exclusive, the LIC Chairman responds to key questions on LIC’s preparedness for an IPO.

LIC IPO: Correct valuation tops agenda, says Chairman

Trump card

A Trump visit to India on February 24-25 is expected to see further trade negotiations.

Delighted that Trump will be in India: PM Modi