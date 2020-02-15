CEO’s Reading List February 15

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Missed all the important economy news this week because you were jet-setting? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s most interesting stories on the subject from the past week.
In a bind
Last we heard, India’s leading telcos were boxed into a tight corner by the department of telecom asking companies to clear their Rs 1.47 lakh crore AGR dues by midnight on Friday, DoT was responding to a SC order.
DoT asks telecommunication companies to clear dues before midnight
Brace for more….
So, another telecom tariff hike is inevitable…
AGR fallout: Telecom tariff may go up by 20-25%
Tax amnesty
The norms for the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme for one-time settlement of income tax dues were cleared by the Cabinet this week
Vivad se Vishwas Bill changes cleared by Cabinet; to include DRT cases
Temporary spike
CPI inflation which hit 7.59 per cent for January will cool on arrivals, the CEA believes.
Retail inflation likely to moderate by July: CEA
Broken chain
The electronics industry was the latest to join the chorus on China’s coronavirus interrupting its supply chain.
Electronics industry fears supply disruptions, production cuts, price rise due to Coronavirus
New speedbump
It is also expected to deal a blow to the already sluggish auto industry.
Coronavirus spread to shrink India auto production by 8.3% in 2020: Fitch
Setting the record straight
The Income Tax department took to Twitter to clarify points in the Prime Minister’s speech at a conference that critiqued India’s still small tax base, providing new data on professionals filing returns.
Only 2,200 professionals in India disclosed annual income above ₹1 crore
All set
The CBDT has notified the forms for availing of the lower corporate tax regime announced in September.
CBDT notifies forms for avail lower corporate taxes
Flexible on changes
The FM has said she’s open to changes in budget proposals based on feedback from industry. The impact of dividend taxation on REITs/Invits were the context.
Open to bringing tweaks to budget and take steps beyond it, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Walking a tightrope
The TN government managed to keep its fiscal deficit within check but reported a runaway revenue deficit in its Budget for the coming year.
Despite swelling revenue deficit, Tamil Nadu presents a tax-free Budget
Drumming up sales
Is the slowdown prompting corporates to double down on ads? These numbers suggest so.
Advertising expenditure soars from Rs 60,908 cr to Rs 67,603 cr: Report
Preparing for IPO
In a BL exclusive, the LIC Chairman responds to key questions on LIC’s preparedness for an IPO.
LIC IPO: Correct valuation tops agenda, says Chairman
Trump card
A Trump visit to India on February 24-25 is expected to see further trade negotiations.
Delighted that Trump will be in India: PM Modi
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
