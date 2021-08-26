Cerebration enters finals leg

BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021 has entered its final stages. The quiz, in a virtual format this year, will conduct its national finals on August 28 at 11 am.

Designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants, it saw an overwhelming response for participation with over 6,000 candidates taking the initial test to qualify for the regional rounds. The top six from each city then battled it out to emerge as the regional champion.

The regional rounds were held over the previous two weekends across Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. The winner of the regional rounds who will face-off at the national finals are: Yogesa Metla, Tech Consultant (Bengaluru), Shantanu Sharma, IIT-Gandhinagar (Mumbai), Ayush Awasthi, EY (Delhi), Kapinjal Chowdhury, TCS (Hyderabad), Jameer KB, Q Collection Knowledge Solutions (Kochi), and Jayakanthan R, TCS (Chennai).

To watch the live streaming of the grand finale, register by visiting: https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ2021 or scan the QR code.