Chennai and Tamil Nadu Weather: Tuesday, November 12

Vanakkam! The wind direction is seasonal and a weather-friendly north-easterly, say the live observations of the Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department at 10 am this Tuesday.

It is another thing that the current forecast for the day says northerly to north-westerly, which is contested by most other models.

The temperature is at 30.9 degrees Celsius and dew point temperature at 25.5 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is at 74 per cent and winds are at a pacy 10-15 km/hr (it was almost calm in the morning hours till Monday).

The outlook is for partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day today. Isolated showers have been forecast for Tamil Nadu as a whole and Puducherry.

Domestic private forecaster Skymet Weather sees partly cloudy skies getting cloudier as the day progresses and into the night.

International forecaster AccuWeather, too, sees a partly sunny day with the temperature at 31 degrees Celsius (real feel of 31 degrees Celsius) giving way to a partly cloudy night with a late passing shower.

Weather.com, an IBM Business, sees north-easterly winds entrenching their position under partly cloudy skies and peaking to 20 km/hr in speed by 3 pm with humidity tending to rise later into the evening.

According to WeatherBug, it’s a mostly sunny day out there with the temperature at 30 degrees Celsius at around 10 am (feels like 36 degrees Celsius), average humidity of 71 per cent and winds being north-easterly. Partly cloudy conditions likely into the night.

Chennai's own bloggers, their followers as well as weather-watching readers of BusinessLine were effusive in their comments and observations as they watched the tide slowly turn to their favour:

Karnataka- Mangaluru surroundings- Slight rains



Andhra Pradesh: Prodattur surroundings - slight rains possible. Coastal AP can receive slight spells from approaching Easterlies tomorrow morning#Karnataka #Andhrapradesh #rains — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 12, 2019

Next 24 hours



Tamilnadu: Theni and Delta coast slight rains. Chennai to be silent for one more day.



Kerala: Kozhikode, Mallapuram,Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Trivandrum - Slight rains#Tamilnadu #chennairains #Kerala #Rains #keralarains — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 12, 2019

#TamilNadu coastal areas likely to see return of Rains today as Easterliles strengthen over Bay. Parts of Delta & South TN may see isolated heavy spells of #rains today due to wind confluence. Chance for #ChennaiRains from 2mrrw morning https://t.co/GFVIGnHjB1 #COMK #NEM2019 pic.twitter.com/UeNIE4Byp9 — Chennai Weather (COMK - Chennai Rains Blog) (@ChennaiRains) November 12, 2019