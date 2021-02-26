Chennai Corporation’s enables query facility on WhatsApp

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the oldest corporation in India, on Friday announced the launch of a dedicated WhatsApp communication system to help citizens raise queries and grievances on daily activities.

In a press release, the Civic body said, citizens can simply send a ‘Hi’ to GCC’s official WhatsApp number +91 94999 33644 to raise their concerns and seek early solutions. The WhatsApp Communication system is currently available in English and Tamil.

“With this WhatsApp Communication system integration, GCC aims to facilitate prompt and effective communication between the administration and the public. This WhatsApp-based automatic grievance registration system will also make it possible for citizens to track the progress of registered grievances in real-time. It will also pave the way for the flow of information on important announcements, updates, periodic events and helplines,” the statement added.

“Given the ubiquitous nature of the WhatsApp platform, exchanging information with citizens has become extremely convenient and quick. We will continue to build such initiatives to serve our citizens more efficiently and thank WhatsApp for their assistance in activating this innovative citizen centric services,” G Prakash, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation was quoted in the statement.

“At an appropriate time, the service will also include critical information on vaccine rollout modalities in Chennai for beneficiaries,” GCC said.