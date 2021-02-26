Chennai Corporation’s enables query facility on WhatsApp

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the oldest corporation in India, on Friday announced the launch of a dedicated WhatsApp communication system to help citizens raise queries and grievances on daily activities.
In a press release, the Civic body said, citizens can simply send a ‘Hi’ to GCC’s official WhatsApp number +91 94999 33644 to raise their concerns and seek early solutions. The WhatsApp Communication system is currently available in English and Tamil.
“With this WhatsApp Communication system integration, GCC aims to facilitate prompt and effective communication between the administration and the public. This WhatsApp-based automatic grievance registration system will also make it possible for citizens to track the progress of registered grievances in real-time. It will also pave the way for the flow of information on important announcements, updates, periodic events and helplines,” the statement added.
“Given the ubiquitous nature of the WhatsApp platform, exchanging information with citizens has become extremely convenient and quick. We will continue to build such initiatives to serve our citizens more efficiently and thank WhatsApp for their assistance in activating this innovative citizen centric services,” G Prakash, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation was quoted in the statement.
“At an appropriate time, the service will also include critical information on vaccine rollout modalities in Chennai for beneficiaries,” GCC said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...