Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), a leading food services player, on Wednesday launched the first restaurant of the US Fried Chicken brand, Popeyes, in Chennai. The brand is known for its famous Louisiana-style fried chicken and its signature chicken sandwich.

Popeyes, with more than 3,900 restaurants in over 30 countries, will treat people of Chennai with their Louisiana-style Cajun chicken. Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has been one of America’s most popular and fastest-growing chicken brands, says a release.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of JFL, said, “we are focussed on bringing the finest taste of our brands, building it and expanding it to multiple cities. We offer consumers a chance to enjoy the unique blend of spices and Cajun flavoured fried chicken.

Popeyes has its app and mobile website (www.popeyes.in), allowing guests to experience the food at home, the release said.

