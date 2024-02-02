Chennai Metro Rail ticketing services will henceforth be available on the Open Network Digital Commerce platform as the facility was launched on Friday

Chennai Metro becomes the first metro service in the country to be available on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Following Chennai, the Kochi Metro, Kanpur Metro, Pune Metro and other metro services are likely to join the network, making urban transit more accessible and efficient for millions of commuters, according to a release.

Starting on Friday, customers can effortlessly purchase single journey and return journey tickets for the Chennai Metro through buyer apps on the ONDC Network like Rapido, Namma Yatri and redBus. Additionally, Google Maps and PhonePe will also soon be able to offer these services, further enhancing customer convenience and choice.

Strategic partnership

ONDC Buyer apps will be immediately also able to offer metro ticketing for any metro going live on the ONDC Network. The overall ticketing experience on ONDC Network was enabled by CMRL partnering with Yaary, the first seller-side technology partner for metros to go live on the ONDC Network, the release said.

MA Siddique, MD, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), told newspersons that by partnering with ONDC, the CMRL has completely opened up access to its ticketing application service. This will allow a wide range of app developers to integrate their apps with the CMRL ticketing system.

Other metro rail companies, metropolitan transport companies and paratransit operators would soon connect to the open network, he said. “We look forward to fostering innovation in integrated and multimodal transit solutions as more app developers join the open network, which presents immense value by obviating the need to develop separate interfaces with each transit system operator,” he added.

This initiative not only simplifies the ticket purchasing process but also paves the way for a holistic, multimodal transportation experience. With both metro and other transport modes available on the ONDC Network, users can enjoy a seamless journey combining different modes of transport such as First Mile (Auto), Middle Mile (Metro) and Last Mile (Auto) among others. For example, a daily commute could include booking a bike, metro and an auto ride within a single app, he said.

T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC, in the release, said as the Chennai Metro joins the Open Network, it is not just a milestone but rather a bold stride towards revolutionising mass transit. This isn’t merely about ticketing; it’s about unlocking the full spectrum of possibilities for commuters. From multimodal integration to a seamless blend of ancillary services, ONDC is all set to redefine mobility.