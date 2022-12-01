Chennai-based HR firm CIEL announced a strategic investment into Next Leap Career Solutions (Brand name — Jombay) by signing a definitive agreement to acquire its 100 per cent equity stake in tranches for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition is part of its strategic vision to expand its offering in the HR services space. With this acquisition, CIEL group strengthens it position further as a workforce solutions company leveraging technology.

Building managers

Jombay’s solutions are used by over 500 organisations for identifying and building managers and leaders and making them future ready. Every year more than 200,000 managers and leaders go through Jombay’s Assessments & Development programs. It has an HR community connection including the HR40under40 initiative, says a release.

CIEL HR has 800 employees while Jombay has 91.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director & CEO — CIEL HR Services, on the acquisition said it was in line with the company’s IPO plans, and plans to expand technology-led offerings in the HR services domain. The acquisition will complement the company’s existing subsidiary Integrum Solutions, operating in the HR technology space and expand the client portfolio in the market.

