CII IGBC launches ‘Mission on Net Zero’

Coinciding with Earth Day, the CII Indian Green Building Council has launched ‘IGBC Mission on Net Zero’ to facilitate ‘India achieve net zero carbon emission status by 2050’.
More than 250 leading organisations in building sector have committed to achieve Net Zero status for their new and existing buildings.
Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman CII-GBC said “Climate change poses an existential crisis for humanity. With rising global temperatures, melting ice caps, rising sea levels and man-induced natural calamities, the effects of climate change are now more evident than ever before. Hence, on the cusp of Earth Day it is important that we rededicate ourselves to the mission on combating climate change. We are witnessing a global movement that emphasises the need to be net-zero by 2050 and developing countries such as India will have a key role to play in this mission.”
V Suresh, Chairman IGBC, said “Whole world is now looking at achieving zero CO2 emission by 2050. This would require phenomenal shifts in the way that we source our power, manufacturing, transit and policy interventions. India as a country is committed to reduce emission intensity by 33 – 35 per cent by 2030 over 2005 levels. IGBC is fully committed to be a part of national goals. The Net Zero mission that we are launching today is one more step in this direction.
