Cinemas strike gold with Spider-Man: No Way Home

Close on the heels of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi’s successful run at the box office, the cinemas have struck gold with the Hollywood flick Spider-Man: No Way Home. As per estimates by the Multiplex Association of India, the cinemas in the country have witnessed advance bookings of nearly ₹47.5 crore by Wednesday night in terms of gross box office revenues.
The film was released at the box office on Thursday with certain cinema chains beginning morning shows as early as 4 am.
Kamal Gianchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), told BusinessLine this was the second highest advance ticket sales clocked by a movie in the country, so far. This was also the “single busiest advance ticket sales” for cinemas in the pandemic times, he added.
As per early trends of advance booking, the Hollywood film is expected to earn over ₹300 crore at the Indian box office in terms of lifetime collections, and is pointing to a very sharp recovery of box office collections, Gianchandani added.
“I would say this indicates that cinemas are back and are here to stay. We have a slew of films releasing week after week this winter and the upcoming summer season, and strong blockbuster potentials across multiple languages. We expect business to bounce back strongly to pre-Covid levels by January-March quarter. In fact, we expect to see growth over pre-pandemic levels in terms of occupancies and average ticket sales by the fourth quarter,” he said.
Cinema players expect the Hollywood flick to set a new record at the box office.
Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, Inox Leisure said the cinema chain has booked more than two lakh tickets for the first day of the movie and expects the count to go up by the end of the day.
“Fans across India have been waiting with anticipation to watch the third part of the Spider-Man franchise. We are extremely excited to see the response from our guests, since the early morning shows, not just in the metros, but across the country. We are confident that Spider-man: No Way Home's release in India will create history as the biggest release since pandemic and will also be one of the best performing Hollywood movies ever. What we are witnessing today, underlines the significance of cinema and theatrical runs in the Indian film ecosystem,” Tandon said.
Some of the key movies slated for release include Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu) on Friday, the Matrix Resurrections on December 22, 83 on December 24, and Jersey and the King’s Man on December 31. January is set to see the release of movies such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Bheemala Nayak (Telugu), Valimai (Telugu), Radhe Shyam (Telugu), besides Yash Raj Films’ Prithiviraj and Attack.
Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the cash registers ringing … with one million tickets sold in advance since sales opened for the movie pan-India, across cinema chains.”
“After a stellar start to the recovery cycle in November, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the tone for December and we are expecting another massive surge in bookings during the upcoming weekend,” he added.
