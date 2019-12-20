Citizenship Act: Govt clarifies those born before 1987 are Indian citizens only

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 are bona fide Indian citizens, according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, a top government official said on Friday.
According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, barring those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.
The clarification came amid the protests against the CAA and the several versions being circulated in social media about the recently enacted law.
Those who are born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalisation as per the law, the official said.
In case of Assam, the cut of date for identification of an Indian citizen is 1971.
