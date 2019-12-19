Anti-CAA protest: Internet shut down in parts of Delhi

Amid protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the government on Thursday has asked the Internet providers to shut down certain apps between 9AM and 1PM.

Telecom/ Internet service providers such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea have been told by the Centre to shut down their Internet till 1PM, sources have confirmed.

While officially, the operators including Airtel, Voda-Idea and Jio have declined to comment, sources from the companies have confirmed the development.

"Voice, data, SMS shutdown from 9AM to 1PM in some parts only," said one of the sources from an operator.

The places where Internet shut down include Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Seelampur, Jaffrabad and Mandi House, sources said.

The protests in the Delhi-NCR have risen over the last two days and as per reports Section 144 has also been imposed in the Capital.